Marciana Valdivieso would replace the deceased Agustín Intriago in the Mayor’s Office of Manta

Marciana Valdivieso, vice mayor of Manta, would be the one who assumes the mayorship of the city after the murder of Agustin Intriago.

The latter served as a burgomaster, but died after being shot twice on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

During this attack, the athlete Ariana Chancay, 26 years old, also lost her life, who became a collateral victim.

Marciana Valdivieso is a commercial engineer, title obtained at the Secular Eloy Alfaro University of Manabí (Uliam).

He also has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Universidad Tecnológica América.

He practiced his profession at the National Telecommunications Corporation (CNT) between 2001 and 2019.

Later he won the sectional elections to obtain the dignity of city councilor.

Within the Cabildo, Valdivieso presided over the municipal commissions related to the issues of education, culture and citizen participation.

Marciana Valdivieso is recognized as an active person in social assistance, who chairs the Friends of Another Planet Foundation.

This foundation carries out activities such as self-defense courses and women’s empowerment workshops.

It also provides psychological assistance to women victims of violence and others.

Valdivieso should be installed as new mayor of Mantathis after the respective process within the Cabildo.

If she assumes the mayor’s office, she will become the first woman in the history of the city to do so permanently.

In previous periods, the Mayor’s Office of Manta has been commissioned by women like Marcia Chávez and María Beatriz Santos.

Now him city ​​Council it must meet for the possession of the new first authority and designate a deputy mayor.

