Club 55: Hans Roth in a select group of award winners

See also The case involving Sun Lijun, the core of the coup, is still fermenting, and the Ministry of Public Security has another tiger sacked? | Sun Lijun | Ministry of Public Security | CCP High Level | CCP Infighting | Jiang faction | Jiang faction | Xi Jinping | Zeng Qinghong | Yokogawa | Li Yanming | Political and Legal System | Senior Officials of Political and Legal Department |