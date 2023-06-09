13
To Tuscany is Hans Roth broken up this week. Good cause: The Styrian founder of the disposal and recycling company Saubermacher received a “Special Award” for his life’s work on Friday in Castiglione della Pescaia. From Guglielmo Imbimbo, President of Club 55, the prestigious European association of marketing and sales professionals.
See also The case involving Sun Lijun, the core of the coup, is still fermenting, and the Ministry of Public Security has another tiger sacked? | Sun Lijun | Ministry of Public Security | CCP High Level | CCP Infighting | Jiang faction | Jiang faction | Xi Jinping | Zeng Qinghong | Yokogawa | Li Yanming | Political and Legal System | Senior Officials of Political and Legal Department |