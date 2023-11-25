What to do so that your shipment arrives quickly and safely at Christmas? Postal Service Tips

The 2023 Christmas season is quickly approaching and with it, the rush to send gifts to family members. In order to avoid the last-minute chaos, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is providing some helpful advice for those looking to send their packages in advance.

The USPS suggests sending postal packages in advance to avoid the holiday rush. Utilizing the Christmas postage offered by USPS well in advance can help ensure a smoother process. Additionally, the Service recommends using online tools such as Click-N-Ship, which allows customers to purchase shipping labels, order priority mail packaging, and even schedule free carrier pickup. The Postal Store also provides a convenient option to purchase stamps, shipping materials, collectibles, and unique items all at the click of a button.

In order to stay on top of shipments, USPS encourages customers to register for Informed Delivery, a free service that provides previews of incoming mail and status updates on packages. Furthermore, the Postal Service advises against sending metallic mercury and devices containing it, such as thermometers, barometers, and blood pressure monitors, as these are prohibited in the postal stream.

To stay informed about USPS news and updates, customers are encouraged to visit the Service’s online Press Room, which offers resources, tools, and expert advice to help make Christmas shipments a breeze. Additionally, USPS has announced there will be no surcharges on customers during the holiday season, providing greater predictability in prices and no additional fees for delivery in residential areas or on Saturdays, or for minimum volumes.

By heeding this advice from USPS, customers can ensure a smooth and secure holiday shipping experience.