María José Pizarro questioned Spanish parliamentarians for not listening to Petro

President Gustavo Petro, together with First Lady Verónica Alcocer, is in Spain on a diplomatic visit; Among the activities carried out by the Colombian president, there was an intervention in the session of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate that was marked by the demonstration of a group of people called by a Spanish right-wing movement outside the Iberian parliament; Likewise, members of the Vox party were absent before Petro began with his speech.

The fact was recorded on social networks where the members of the right-wing party can be seen leaving, while the other deputies applaud the Colombian president. In this regard, a follower of Vox indicated through her social networks while she shared the video: “Those of Vox do not give hugs or applause to narcoterrorists.”

Regarding the actions of the members of the right-wing caucus, the congresswoman of the Historical Pact, María José Pizarro, questioned them and demanded respect for the president who was democratically elected in the country.

“We demand respect from Vox! They speak of the President of the Republic of Colombia, democratically elected and signatory of the first successful peace process on the continent. More than 200 years ago we were a sovereign and free land, we decided on our destiny”.

Meanwhile, the controversial congresswoman from the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, referred to what happened in the Iberian parliament, mentioning that they were abandoning President Petro in full session, to which the president himself responded from his Twitter: “Yes, mafe the bench who allows himself to be seduced by Latin American fascism. You told her that I am a friend of Pablo Escobar and that I am a terrorist. That is the effect of slander and insidiousness. They leave because my word cries out for freedom, peace and democracy”.

The Madrid Forum and Vox against Petro

The call would have been made by the Spanish right-wing party Vox, although it also included members of the Madrid Forum. Among the questions to Petro, there were statements from citizens who claimed to be Peruvian and feel attacked with the support that the Colombian president has given Pedro Castillo after being arrested and dismissed.

Similarly, there were complaints against the head of state of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and other former presidents with the claim that they were wanted for crimes against democracy.

Among the people who accompanied the demonstration there were similar questions for the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which they described as authoritarian regimes.

The right-wing protesters showed signs of alarm at the growth that left-wing governments have had in Latin America, which they accuse of violating democracy.

The video of the situation in Spain generated divided opinions, there was a sector that supported the right-wing protesters and criticism against what they called attacks on democracy; On the other hand, the opinions also highlighted a low participation of the people, little call and lack of forcefulness.

It should be remembered that prior to the visit of the Colombian president to the Iberian country, 157 parliamentarians from 12 countries had sent a letter to the president of the Spanish Congress Meritexell Batet Lamaña, pointing out the supposed risk to democracy that Petro represents: “he represents the interests of the Forum of São Paulo and the Puebla Group, organizations that seek to impose in Latin America a threatening hegemony of the principles of democracy, freedoms and the rule of law”.

In the letter signed by the right-wing parliamentarians, they pointed out what they have perceived that the president has done since his arrival at the Casa de Nariño: “he has dedicated himself to promoting the legalization of drugs, to undermining the legitimacy of the Armed Forces and of Police, to grant impunity to terrorist groups -such as the FARC, the ELN, Clan del Golfo, as well as the violent urban group called ‘Primera Línea’”. with Infobae

