Karol G surprised with emotional commercial recorded in Medellín

The image that Karol G projects around the world is unmatched. The woman from Antioquia is constantly approached by the most popular magazines to carry out reports on her, just as she is also invited by well-known brands to be their image or ambassador in different parts of the world.

And this was precisely what happened to the paisa, who recently recorded an emotional commercial for a popular soda brand, in which she was seen fresh, smiling and very close to her followers.

The video was shot in the Manrique neighborhood of Medellín. And there you can see Karol G walking through the streets of the sector, drinking a bit of soda and greeting various people that he meets along the way, such as some players from the Colombian women’s team who are in a corner enjoying drink.

Carolina can be seen wearing a wide beige jacket with many prints and embroideries, a short white blouse, and light blue jean with several tears. The commercial was broadcast on Wednesday June 21, 2023 during the match between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios for the first FPC final.

“I love participating together with Colombiana in this campaign that has the purpose of highlighting the role and talent of women, extending our voice through music and through sports with the national women’s soccer team to carry the message that we all carry in the heart a Colombian that makes us beat, that we are strong and that we can be what we dream of being, ”said Karol G about her participation in the clip.

From Postobón, the company that makes the soft drink, they wanted to point to Karol G’s snack not only to promote his drink, but also to motivate fans to support the women’s soccer team that is about to make its debut in the World Cup that it will take place at the end of June 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

“Enjoy the splendor of the day, smile with the people, sing, celebrate and share with other heroines such as the players of the Colombian Women’s Soccer Team, who have left the name of the country very high by being South American runners-up and being ready to play the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” the company noted.

Criticism of Karol G for saying that her dreams were not fulfilled due to “luck”

Karol G knows very well that his success is the product of the work he has done in the industry in the last decade, however, he has received several comments in which some of his fans say that everything he is enjoying at the moment is a matter of “Luck”, a matter that she did not let go, because she does not intend to detract from her effort during all this time, which is why she left a strong message on social networks.

“There are people who say that others have what they have because of ‘luck’… I tell them, work hard, because those who work the hardest are the luckiest,” Karol G wrote on his official Twitter profile, trilling It was replicated by several Instagram accounts, where netizens were able to express everything that these words made them feel, who did not agree with said statement.

Some of the most relevant comments on networks are: “The masons would be full of money”; “I think they romanticize that saying that many say ‘dreams do come true’ and no, there are many dreams that ARE NOT FULFILLED, even if you work hard, even if you get up early… you have to accept that and not get frustrated”. with Infobae

