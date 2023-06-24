Who is Timothy Weah the first shot of Juventus. Inter on Azpilicueta, Vicar at Tottenham

Juve is preparing to welcome Timothy Weah. The Juventus club is about to score the first real coup of its transfer market with the arrival of the full-back from Lille. The price tag should be around 10-12 million for the player – son of George Weah– ready a five-year contract. Weah jr, born in 2000, is a winger who this year at Lille played full range. Juve’s intention is to use him as a full-back right winger in Allegri’s 3-5-2. Furthermore, as reported by Sky, Inter would have identified Cesar Azpilicueta as their reinforcement in defense for next season. Despite the remaining year of the contract with Chlesea, he is in fact working to end his relationship with the team and find an understanding with Inter.

After a succession of rumors, Tottenham put their proposal in writing, 20 million euros, to ensure the performances of the Empoli goalkeeper, William Vicarafter the Tuscans had already accepted the verbal proposal.

Continues the pressing of the Saudis on Romelu Lukaku despite the attacker having already declined the offer as the derby tra Inter e Milan for Belgian. The nerazzurri have already met the Chelsea managers to ask for the renewal of the loan, while, according to well-informed people, the offer for the purchase would have started on the Rossoneri side, probably also in light of the proceeds of the imminent sale of Tonali.

It doesn’t help though the algorithm dear to the new course to count on this That with 80 million Milan will be able to do: yes, because the outgoing market ends up financing the incoming one. The first step leads in the direction of Davide Frattesi, the Sassuolo midfielder who could be Tonali’s heir on the pitch, he who in turn is assisted by Riso. In this case, there is competition from Inter, from which Romelu Lukaku could also cross the Naviglio. Two shots that Milan could combine with that of Marcus Thuram, born in Parma and has always been a declared AC Milan supporter, despite his father Lilian’s past with the Juventus shirt. Demonstrating that the heart has its reasons, that reason does not know

It’s a three-way race for the Sassuolo star, David Frattesi: the player is valued by the Emilian club at between 30 and 40 million euros. Milan, Inter e Juventus they follow its tracks with Rome at the window. On the axis Lazio-Juventusthe prices for a possible arrival in the Capital of Nicholas Rovellaback from an excellent season on loan at Monza and, above all, very welcome to Maurizio Sarri as substitute for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, increasingly directed towards Juventus. Looking forward to understand Rabiot’s futurethe Juventus club has set its sights on Thomas Partey, a midfielder born in 1993 owned by Arsenal.

His contract will expire in 2024 and could therefore leave London as early as this market session. The player has already given the go-ahead for the transfer and the deal could be finalized for an amount between 18 and 20 million euros. Liverpool made a survey for Chiesa, much appreciated by Klopp. Time for renewals at Lazio: the agreement to extend the contracts of Pedro and Luis Alberto is near (until 2027, at 4 million euros plus bonuses with the agents who are only waiting for written confirmation to close). The next to renew will be Zaccagni.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

