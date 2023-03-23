The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to raise interest rates by 1 yard this month. Although Chairman Jerome Powell said that he would not cut interest rates this year, extinguishing market expectations, after a day of precipitation in the U.S. stock market, market sentiment picked up, and the four major indexes collectively opened higher on the 23rd Among them, the Nasdaq and Feiban Index, which are dominated by technology stocks, rose the most violently. The Taiwan Index futures also continued the bullish momentum in the early trading at night, rising 80 points to 15,916 points temporarily, and the price difference with the spot price further widened.

As expected by the market, the Fed announced an interest rate hike of 1 yard, raising the policy rate to 4.75% to 5%. Based on the observation of the interest rate dot plot, the terminal interest rate range will fall between 5% and 5.25% by the end of this year, so the market expects 5% It will still rise by another 1 yard in July, but it also implies that the Fed’s interest rate hike has come to an end.

The four major U.S. stock indexes opened higher simultaneously on the 23rd. The Nasdaq index rose by more than 100 points, an intraday increase of more than 1.3%, and the Feiban index also rose by more than 80 points, an increase of more than 2%.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange also rose simultaneously. The Dow Jones Index futures, the S&P 500 Index futures, and the Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose by 70 points, 18.5 points, and 117 points respectively; The market also continued to rise, with an intraday increase of about 80 points.

However, foreign media pointed out that the gap between the US 3-month and 18-month Treasury yields has surpassed the record set in January 2001, and this is an important indicator Powell is concerned about. An inverted curve means the Fed will cut interest rates.