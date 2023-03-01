F1 – 2022 was characterized by a radical change of the single-seaters at a technical level following the changed regulation imposed by the Federation, among the effects of the new single-seaters the most unexpected and worrying was certainly the porpoising, to which the FIA ​​itself had then sought to remedy by introducing a specific technical directive towards the middle of the season which attempted to limit this problem as much as possible.

In this regard, regarding the season 2023 of F1 which is about to begin, Helmut Marko said he was surprised by the fact that many single-seaters still suffer from this condition:

“Surprisingly, both teams [Red Bull e Ferrari] ed suffered again from porpoising. They did some tuning to the chassis and it seems to work now, but: were they driving full power? How much fuel was in the tank?”

Regarding the possible fight scenarios he expects for the immediate future, Marko said:

“They have increased horsepower [riferendosi alle Ferrari ndr]. They can beat us on the straight, but we compensate with the full package.”

Although it is still early to define real hierarchies, Red Bull has shown itself to be in dazzling form to compete again at the highest levels: clearly a tragic collapse could not be expected from the outgoing world champion.