Pakistan won the first T20 match against New Zealand. In the first match of the series of 5 T20 matches, the green shirts defeated the visiting team by 88 runs. Captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The start was not very impressive and the Pakistan batsmen managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the opening power play. Saeem Ayub and Fakhar Zaman tried to take control of the team and pushed the score forward but first Saeem Ayub and then Fakhar Zaman got out after scoring 47, 47 runs. Pakistan team got out after scoring 182 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Matt Henry took 3, Adam Milne and Lester 2, 2 while James Neesham and Ash Sodhi dismissed one player each. In reply, the entire New Zealand team was bundled out for 93 runs in 15.3 overs. Chapman 34, captain Tom Latham 20 and James Neesham scored 15 runs. On behalf of the Green Shirts, Haris Rauf took 4 wickets, Imad Wasim took 2 wickets while Zaman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan took one wicket each. Pakistan has got a 0-1 lead in the five-match series.