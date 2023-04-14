Home News Pakistan won the first T20 against New Zealand
News

Pakistan won the first T20 against New Zealand

by admin
Pakistan won the first T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan won the first T20 match against New Zealand. In the first match of the series of 5 T20 matches, the green shirts defeated the visiting team by 88 runs. Captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The start was not very impressive and the Pakistan batsmen managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the opening power play. Saeem Ayub and Fakhar Zaman tried to take control of the team and pushed the score forward but first Saeem Ayub and then Fakhar Zaman got out after scoring 47, 47 runs. Pakistan team got out after scoring 182 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Matt Henry took 3, Adam Milne and Lester 2, 2 while James Neesham and Ash Sodhi dismissed one player each. In reply, the entire New Zealand team was bundled out for 93 runs in 15.3 overs. Chapman 34, captain Tom Latham 20 and James Neesham scored 15 runs. On behalf of the Green Shirts, Haris Rauf took 4 wickets, Imad Wasim took 2 wickets while Zaman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan took one wicket each. Pakistan has got a 0-1 lead in the five-match series.

See also  Policemen surrounded by migrants in the Bronx of Pordenone: sentenced to 16 months

You may also like

Azad Kashmir’s Ministry of Atami will be the...

Colombia seeks to retain third place in the...

Tesla is also lowering the prices for e-cars...

The Supreme Court’s order has no legal status,...

Orchestra had its beginnings in a garage for...

Hamburg customs seize almost a ton of cocaine...

They will allocate $386,000 million for comprehensive care...

Italy declares state of emergency due to high...

Jpsuv presents its new municipal structure in Maturín

Bagadó residents at serious risk due to ELN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy