The Pentagon leaks landed on this online service

The Pentagon leaks landed on this online service

A 21-year-old military man is believed to be behind the release of classified American documents. He shared them with his friends on Discord, a chat app that is particularly popular with gamers. This is how the platform works.

The online service Discord is at the center of the affair surrounding illegally published American intelligence information.

In the meantime, the mystery surrounding the publication of American secret service documents seems to have been largely solved. On Thursday, the FBI arrested 21-year-old military man Jack Teixeira. He is suspected of copying intelligence information while working at a military base and posting it in a chat group on Discord.

