Winds with speeds of up to 24 kilometers per hour (km/h) are part of the climate that will take place this Monday night in the country, as reported in its short-term report by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN). The wind will be from the northeast, with speeds that will vary between 10 to […]

The post MARN forecasts winds and a relatively cool environment in the country appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

