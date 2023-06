On the third of the 30 scheduled laps, Martin overtook Bagnaia at turn 12, the same one where he had made a double overtaking move on Saturday in the Tissot Sprint before flying away to victory. The Spaniard immediately takes a half-second lead over Bagnaia, while Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) comes up from behind, starting from eighth spot, and Zarco, who is the fastest on the track on lap seven.