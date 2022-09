The dead in the Marche flood. The terrible drought that burned Italy. Giuliano, who was 18, whose life was broken in the factory, during a work-school internship. “On 23 September we will return to the streets to also remember the many tragedies of this summer, the climate crisis is a social crisis, the daughter of a system that tramples on people and aims only at profit, exacerbates injustices and inequalities”.