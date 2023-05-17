Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (“Marvel” or the “Company“) is

pleased to announce the results for its inaugural diamond drill program at its wholly owned KLR (Key Lake Road) Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. The purpose of the program was to follow up

on two targets zones: the DD Zone, which was first identified by Forum Uranium, and the Highway Zone, where surface drilling with Shaw portable drills provided an 29cm interval assaying 1.9% U3O8.

Both Target Zones lie at the contact of the Wollaston and Mudjatic domains, which is the primary exploration corridor on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, and which hosts the Key Lake Mine,

Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine.

The highest result was at the DD Zone in hole KLR23-06, which graded 841ppm U3O8 over 1.07m. Highlights of the results are provided in Table 1, below: