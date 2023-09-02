Maryland Woman Wins $25,000 in Lottery, Then Wins $50,000 More Seconds Later

Maryland Woman Wins Big in Lottery Twice in One Day

(CNN) – In a stroke of extraordinary luck, a Maryland woman walked away with $75,000 in prize money after winning the lottery twice in one day. Victoria Sadler, a 59-year-old woman, had initially won $25,000 and decided to try her luck again at a nearby gas station. To her astonishment, she bagged an additional $50,000.

Sadler, who had just collected her winnings from lottery officials, bought a $1 Pick 5 ticket at the gas station. This game is reportedly her favorite, and luck seemed to be on her side yet again. She attributed her incredible fortune to playing the numbers associated with her grandson’s birthday, which had brought her previous success.

“When I realized I had won, my jaw dropped,” Sadler exclaimed, according to a Maryland Lottery news release. It seems that winning had become somewhat familiar to her, as she wasted no time in making an appointment to claim her latest prize.

So, what does Sadler plan to do with her newfound fortune? According to her, the first priority is a magical family trip to Disney World. Afterward, Sadler intends to put the rest of the money into savings and investments.

But Sadler isn’t the only one basking in the glow of her good fortune. Royal Farms Gas Station, where she purchased the winning ticket, will be receiving a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery as a prize for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the lottery are often touted as incredibly slim, making Sadler’s double win an exceptionally rare occurrence. For now, Sadler is enjoying her incredible luck and looking forward to making memories with her family at the Happiest Place on Earth.