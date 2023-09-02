Home » ‘Sheikh’ who wrote amulets in Diyarbakır was released
News

‘Sheikh’ who wrote amulets in Diyarbakır was released

by admin

A.A, who was detained on the pretext of committing fraud under the pretext of “writing an amulet” in exchange for money, in the Merkez Bağlar district of Diyarbakır, has been completed at the police station. The suspect, who was transferred to the judicial authorities, was released on the condition of judicial control, with a ban on leaving the country on duty by the penal judge of the peace. Diyarbakir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that a person in the central Bağlar district committed fraud on the pretext of “writing an amulet” in exchange for money. […]

See also  Cuban Couple Faces Possible Deportation After Arriving in the United States

You may also like

Maryland Woman Wins $25,000 in Lottery, Then Wins...

To migrate or not to migrate? Legal or...

Typhoon “Sula” Causes Suspension of Public Transportation in...

Space economy. Agreement between the Region and Axiom...

Elim CAN 2023/J6: Paolo Duarte “This match is...

Police Body Camera Footage Shows Officer Shooting Pregnant...

Former candidate Alexander Pérez, another who arrives at...

Access portals to PA services for citizens and...

15 human lives saved in the month of...

Trump Criticizes Florida Governor DeSantis on Electricity Rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy