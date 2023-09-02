The 6 most beautiful parks in Salzburg

Salzburg’s parks and gardens have their charms in all seasons. They are just as enchanting in spring when everything is in bloom as they are in summer under the shady trees, in autumn when the colorful foliage lines the paths and in winter when the fresh snow crunches under your shoes. We’ll tell you where you can find the most beautiful parks and gardens in the city of Mozart.

Mirabell garden

Okay, this tip is almost too obvious. Nevertheless, the Mirabell Gardens, with their neat flower beds, the beautiful castle and the fountain in the middle, are simply one of the most beautiful parks in Salzburg. Sure, the tourists romp around here quite often, but if you come here early in the morning during the week, you will have your peace. Also recommended: the directly adjacent dwarf garden. Here you can also sit quietly and admire the funny figures that give the small part of the park its name.

Hellbrunn Palace Garden

The Hellbrunn Palace Park in the south of Salzburg covers almost 60 hectares. The park has almost everything: finely laid out flower arrangements, biotopes, rolling hills, shady avenues and historical charm. From the playground to running routes, cross-country ski trails, art installations and “Sound of Music” backdrops, everyone will find what they need here. Recurring events such as outdoor yoga round off what the park has to offer. It is worth coming here all year round.

(c) Pixabay

Leopoldskroner Palace Park

In the 1920s, festival founder Max Reinhardt bought Leopoldskron Palace and the property on the edge of the Leopoldskroner Weiher and then created a neo-baroque park on the property, complete with a garden theater and a mirror pond. He did well, because the view of the castle and the pond make every walk a picturesque excursion. The park is constantly renewed and embellished and offers its visitors relaxation, idyll and one or the other cool photo spot.

Hans-Donneberg-Park

Hans-Donneberg-Park, overlooking the fortress, is a perfect place for a walk in the city without feeling urban. There are a number of walking paths and meadows to sit and have a picnic. The need for unconstrained exercise is also particularly taken into account here: A dog run zone, which gives the four-legged friends room to develop, as well as the spacious playground, which extends over an area of ​​over 17,000 square meters, offer both families and pet parents the ideal place to go .

public garden

The Salzburg Volksgarten has always been a place for relaxation, sports and events. Embedded in the charming Parsch district, this extensive area not only opens up a picturesque park with a versatile sports field, but also presents the ice arena and the Volkgarten outdoor pool. The latter is a cornerstone of bathing culture and the oldest outdoor pool in the city of Salzburg. As you can see, the abundance of possibilities in the Volksgarten is almost limitless. Cultural currents also flow here, as the Volksgarten repeatedly serves as a backdrop for events.

Aigner Park

The Aigner Park, which has existed since 1780, stretches out at the foot of the Gaisberg. This green retreat presents itself less as an ordinary park and more as a rich terrain of discovery. Here you will find a harmonious combination of natural beauty and a touch of adventure. The scenic waterfalls, connected trails and hidden caves invite you to explore the park, whether it’s a leisurely stroll or a more adventurous expedition. Special highlight: the pulpit. Designed as a viewing platform, it offers a fabulous view of the Alps.

