Masià conquers the Cattedrale della Velocità

A simply crazy race: the Motul TT in Assen’s Moto3TM going to Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) which is only 16 points behind the leader of the standings Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), today at its first zero of the season. Masià returns to that victory he was missing from Le Mans 2022. They also get on the podium Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) e Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Baggy, one zero pesante

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) starts from pole and maintains first position ahead of Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) who overtook him a few corners later. Crash on first lap for Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) who returns to the track and finishes 25th.

Great comeback for Ortolá

Among the top ten we find Muñoz, Jaume Masià (Leopard Racing), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) e Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). They are the ones who try to stretch while Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) – started 20th – with an infernal pace he climbs up to the top positions after also serving a Long Lap Penalty.

In 10 fighting for the win

With five laps to go, six remain fighting for success in the group led by Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) who then collides with Muñoz. Up front are again ten, between overtaking and counter-overtaking… Sasaki tries to attack Masiá a few corners from the end but the Spaniard resists and goes on to win ahead of the Japanese and Oncu.

Ortolá ends fourth in front of Muñoz, Rueda, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team), Kelso e Nepa.

These are the top ten at the end of the cadet class race:

1. Jaume Masia – (Leopard Racing)

2. Ayumu Sasaki – (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 0.081

3. Sea Pioneer – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.276

4. Iván Ortola – (Angeluss MTA Team) – + 0.324

5. David Muñoz – (BOE Motorsports) – + 0.401

6. Jose Antonio Rueda – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.507

7. Collin Veijer – (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 0.819

8. Romano Fenati – (Rivacold Snipers Team) – + 1.056

9. Joel Kelso – (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) – + 1.341

10. Stefano Nepa – (Angeluss MTA Team) – + 2.024

