again? Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 updates could cause power drops and heat issues

Following last month's massive battery life impact and overheating issues that were unavoidable on the server side, now another group of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users gathered on the Reddit online forum, Discussing myself seems to have encountered a similar situation again after the June 2023 security patch's June information security update.

How can I say yes again, because Pixel users have really reported battery drain and heat issues on their phones.

After last month, basically every Pixel phone should have a pre-loaded Google app, and there was a huge impact on battery life and overheating problems that could not be avoided from the server side. Although Google has urgently provided a solution through server-side updates in the future.

Now another group of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users gathered on the Reddit online forum to discuss that they seem to have encountered a similar situation after the June 2023 security patch’s June information security update – and even More other problems occur.

Lots of Issues after the June Update?

by u/Achyuta_K in GooglePixel

According to the current reports on the Internet, someone recently updated the June update of the Pixel series of mobile phones and encountered “Lots of Issues” and asked through the forum whether it is only me or not. It was mentioned that the sudden consumption of power and overheating for no reason were encountered. I even encountered multiple bugs such as the inability to use the word selection menu.

In this regard, many users have echoed that they have encountered similar situations. Mentions including having to charge several times a day, or having to charge in the afternoon suddenly occurred after the update. Some people even encountered random disconnection problems – I don’t know if it is related to the power consumption and overheating caused by this update?

▲Image source: James Kimbley

Although it is not only the landlord who posted the article. But some people also mentioned that they actually no longer have the problem of battery life after the update in June – this is wonderful, after all, the point of everyone’s suspicion is the update, but someone got it resolved instead? But at least you can know that this time the situation should not be all Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 will encounter problems.

As for what kind of setting it is or like the Google app last time, it is a function of a certain server that causes the problem. You may have to wait for Google’s official announcement, or more actively provide correction updates.

I wonder if readers in Taiwan have encountered such a problem? It means to think about it in retrospect, if someone has encountered these two severe power consumption and overheating problems. Then these two months should really hurt the charging cycle and battery maintenance of the battery… In short, I hope that everyone’s love machine can be safe and maintain the best condition (put your hands together).

