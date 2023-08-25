Home » Mass Panic Buying of Salt in China as Japan Discharges Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater
Mass Panic Buying of Salt in China as Japan Discharges Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater

Mass Panic Buying of Salt in China as Japan Discharges Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater

Salt Panic Buying Sweeps Across China Amid Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

In response to the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company’s decision to discharge nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, panic buying of salt has been observed in several cities across mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau. Reports indicate that supermarkets in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, and Fuzhou, Fujian, have sold out of salt, and salt products have become scarce on fresh food e-commerce platforms. Videos circulating on social media platforms also show a similar situation in other regions including Shandong, Guangdong, and Hainan.

To address the situation, the state-owned China National Salt Industry Group has assured the public that it is working overtime to ensure a stable supply of salt in the market. In addition, China‘s State Administration for Market Regulation has announced that it will increase price supervision and law enforcement, cracking down on illegal activities such as hoarding and spreading false price increase information.

This panic buying phenomenon is not limited to China. South Korea has also seen a surge in salt prices following reports of Japan’s wastewater discharge. However, experts are cautioning against hoarding salt, emphasizing that it is unnecessary and that supplies are sufficient.

The rush to buy salt has been fueled by rumors circulating on the internet that iodized salt can help protect against nuclear radiation. However, Chinese officials have clarified that taking iodized salt or iodine tablets does not provide any such protection and may even be harmful to health.

Netizens have taken to social media platforms to express their thoughts on the salt panic. While some are participating in the buying frenzy, many others are questioning the necessity and rationality of hoarding salt. Local government agencies and authorities have also joined the conversation, urging citizens to be vigilant against price gouging and the manipulation of market forces.

The salt industry in China has reassured the public that there is an ample supply of salt in the country, with only a small percentage coming from sea salt, which is not affected by Japanese nuclear pollution. The Beijing Youth Daily highlighted in a video that the existing salt reserves in Chaka Salt Lake in Qinghai are enough to sustain the entire country’s consumption for 70 years.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is important for authorities and the public to stay informed and make rational decisions to avoid unnecessary panic buying and ensure a steady supply of essential goods.

