Massacre of five people after shooting in Barranquilla

Barranquilla woke up immersed in a tragedy resulting from the murder of five people in the middle of a shootout in the Villanueva neighborhood. Another 14 more were seriously injured.

According to preliminary information, men on motorcycles traveled to this sector of La Loma, a place where several citizens were sharing and fired indiscriminately.

The victims of the massacre were identified as Moisés Rafael Pacheco De La Cruz, Albeiro Enrique Guerrero, Georgina Ortiz Berrío, Dailes Mar Coronel Álvarez and Ludy Del Carmen Londoño Muñoz.

Two people died on the spot, while the other three died in care centers. The injured are recovering.

According to General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the Barranquilla Police, these actions would be about a retaliation of criminal structures, dedicated to micro-trafficking.

“They were people who were conversing on public roads, at the scene of the events, 2 people lost their lives and 14 more were taken to a medical center, 3 lost their lives, the other people are recovering, apparently, it would be a retaliation of criminal structures, dedicated to micro-trafficking,” the uniformed officer told El Tiempo.

