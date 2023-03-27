Recently, Renting Colombia, the mobility company with the largest fleet of alternative fuel vehicles in Colombia, appointed Anna Maria Echeverri as the new general manager of Localiza Rent a Car, a Brazilian franchise operated for more than 17 years by this company in the country and which specializes in short-term vehicle rental.

“Localiza Rent a Car has been in the country for more than 17 years offering the vehicle rental service as a short-term mobility solution for all those who want to rent a vehicle for whatever they need. We hope to be able to massify this category of business, generating a culture of use that positively impacts the quality of life of users thanks to the collaborative economy that this represents. Today we have more than 15,000 vehicles on the Colombian streets that are part of Localiza”, says Ana María Echeverri, general manager of Localiza Rent a Car.

Echeverri is a Business Administrator from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and has studies in Finance from the University of Lima, an MBA from the European Business School of Barcelona and was an exchange student at the Faculty of Administration at McGill University. In addition, she participated in the management development program of the Inalde and in the management program of the Universidad de los Andes. She has 20 years of experience and career in Renting Colombia, holding important positions including commercial management and regional management of Bogotá of Localiza.

Localiza is a Brazilian franchise operated by Renting Colombia and has the support of belonging to Grupo Bancolombia. Within their fleet they also have 70 electric vehicles distributed throughout the national territory.