The Molten soccer ball is the star of European competitions

Great visibility in Italy and throughout Europe for Molten soccer balls.

In fact, there are 3 Italians who advance and qualify for the final stages of Europe and the Conference League.

Let’s retrace the latest challenges of Juve, Roma and Fiorentina together and find out their next opponents.

Juventus got through the round of 16 of the Europa League against Freiburg and qualified for the quarter-finals thanks to a penalty converted by Vlahovic in the 45th minute and a fine goal from Chiesa in the 95th minute, after a 1-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg .

In the quarter-finals of the Europa League, the Juventus team will face the Portuguese side of Sporting Lisbon.

Mourinho’s Roma’s journey in the Europa League also continues. The goalless draw at the Estadio Municipal in San Sebastian and the victory in the first leg, which came at the Olimpico with a dry 2-0 against Real Sociedad, allowed the Giallorossi to reach the quarter-finals.

In the next round, the capitolini will face the formidable Feyenord.

At Sivasspor’s home, with a stadium full of fans who booed at every touch of the ball by the Italians, Fiorentina’s Viola managed to conquer the quarter-finals with exceptional poker, and also thanks to the opening goal in the first leg .

After the away game in Turkey, the Viola will have to face Lech Poznan in the next round of the Conference League

