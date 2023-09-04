Home » Mattias’ fifth football day brought joy despite the rain
News

Mattias’ fifth football day brought joy despite the rain

by admin
Mattias’ fifth football day brought joy despite the rain

Participants of the jubilee football day in Mattias. Photo by Anett Kumm

The school holidays are definitely a favorite time for children, but the young football children of Lõuna Läänemaa also look forward to the end of the summer holidays to celebrate the Mattias Football Day.

At the end of the summer, the little football player Mattias Idvan and his family invite all their friends to visit them. Still to spend a nice day together playing football.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articlePolice: a car was stolen in Riguldi

See also  Admissions in the role of teachers 2023, what to indicate in the first and second question. Summary + GUIDE by IMAGES

You may also like

Burning Man Festival Attendees Trapped in Nevada Desert...

Edicto Salvador Palacios Raga – Chocó7días.com

Serious 70-year-old falls with his mountain bike –...

Storm Dana causes various damages in different parts...

The Burning Man Festival: A Peculiar Gathering of...

Madeleine was beaten to death by her sentimental...

Father kills son in dispute in Bergamo area,...

With uniform, boots and equipment, police finish 25...

Airbnb Hosts Face Fines and License Requirements as...

To energize La Guajira, as of September CEO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy