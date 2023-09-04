Mattias’ fifth football day brought joy despite the rain

Participants of the jubilee football day in Mattias. Photo by Anett Kumm

The school holidays are definitely a favorite time for children, but the young football children of Lõuna Läänemaa also look forward to the end of the summer holidays to celebrate the Mattias Football Day.

At the end of the summer, the little football player Mattias Idvan and his family invite all their friends to visit them. Still to spend a nice day together playing football.

