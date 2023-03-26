Mayor Ana Fuentes, through Impart, supports the development of activities at the La Guaricha Zoo aimed at children with special conditions.

The political action promoted by the mayoress of maturinAna Fuentes in favor of family well-being and, especially, of the little ones, has allowed the creation of social programs that strengthen the physical, mental, emotional and cognitive needs of the children of the municipality.

In this sense, this Saturday, March 25, at the House of Culture of Maturín “Professor Inícita Aceituno” the Mayor’s Office of Maturín through the Municipal Institute of Parks and Tourism (Impart) held the first day of presentations of the Sensory Stimulation Program and Music Therapy that attends to boys and girls with special conditions.

This program that was born on July 8, 2022 and that takes place in the spaces of the La Guaricha Zoo, embraces children from three to 12 years of age, providing specialized care to achieve the stimulation and development of their motor and intellectual abilities. .

experts

The panel of experts for the first day of presentations on the Sensory Stimulation Program was made up of Murca Idrogo, who presented the Sensory Stimulation and Music Therapy Program. María Alejandra Benítez, who guided the Approach to Autism at Home. Mary Quintana, spoke about the Importance of Gluten Free Food in Autism. Keyla Ropero, coordinator of the Program and speaker on the topic of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and its implications.

Reinaldo Rojas, talked about Positive Discipline. Yuselina Núñez, addressed matters related to Music Therapy and its application to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Finally, Isabella Villalba and Carolina Reyes spoke about Neuromotor Development and the Use and Importance of Medication in children with ASD and ADHD, respectively.

permanent attention

Those who wish to incorporate their children with special conditions in the Sensory Stimulation and Music Therapy Program should go to Parque La Guaricha to schedule an appointment.

Then, attend the interview and evaluation by the Program Coordinator and manage the incorporation of the child to the various scheduled activities.

Parents and representatives are instructed to care for children with special conditions.

From left to right: Murca Idrogo, María Benítez, Mary Quintana, Keyla Ropero, Reinaldo Rojas, Yuselina Núñez and Isabella Villalba.

