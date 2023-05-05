Maturity 2023, made available (MAD) to replace any teachers absent from the exams. Updated

Maturity 2023: the application on POLIS for the presentation of the application as external commissioner is open until next April 5th. Some teachers are obliged, others have the faculty, others cannot because they have already been designated internal commissioners. The question on Instanze online concerns the teaching staff of the secondary school.

Very probably – close to the start of the exams or during the period of completion of the tests – it may be necessary to have available the questions for making available (MAD) not listed.

The Territorial Education Offices are therefore already taking steps to publish the related application model. At the moment they have published

CAMPANIA

Caserta –

EMILIA ROMAGNA

Bologna –Piacenza –Parma –

LAZIO

Latina – Roma –

MOLISE

Campobasso –

PIEDMONT

Torino –

PUGLIA

Toasts –Taranto –

SICILY

Catania –

TUSCANY

Siena – Grosseto –Firenze –Massa Carrara –Lucca – Pisa –Pistoia –

VENETO

Verona –

N.B. The page will be updated as the School Offices publish the relevant application model, even if it does not constitute an official reference.

Be aware of any deadlines for submission.

If there are School Offices that do not publish the model, it will be possible to present one of those available.

Who can apply Teachers who cannot submit an application on Online Applications for participation in the 2023 Maturity as external commissioners can submit paper application for making available to the School Office.

The application for making available mostly concerns precarious teachers who have not had the obligation (or who have not made use of the faculty) to apply for the State Exams of secondary school II level for the academic year 2022/23.

Replacement of absent or renounced commissioners

The application for making available serves the School Offices to have a list of teachers ready to replace the commissioners who, after the appointment, will be withdrawn or absent.

Access requirement

It is possible to forward such questions only with a specialist/master’s degree or an old system degree (including the credits needed to access teaching): therefore it is not necessary to be qualified, even if generally the qualification is a title of preference.

Applications can be sent to several Provincial Offices. In any case, it is advisable not to send an application for availability to provinces that are difficult to reach, given the need to take up service in a short time.

The fees

Also pay attention to the fact that the rewards are not immediate, but it is necessary to wait for the month of August/September for the transfers; the payment is calculated on the distance in kilometers traveled by public transport between the School Office and the service school. However, it is possible to request an advance on the fees, equal to half the fee, from the service school.

HOW MUCH YOU EARN. The fees have not been updated since 2007. Maturity 2023, fees for the president and commissioners: from 1200 euros to 400 euros (gross). No figure for minute-taking secretary. Useful info

The consultancy

