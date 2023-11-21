Home » The meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council will be chaired by the Chief Justice
Web Desk: The meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council will be held today under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. In the meeting, complaints against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will be reviewed and objections will also be considered.
According to the sources, the Supreme Judicial Council has summoned the complainants against Justice Mazahir Naqvi along with the evidence. It should be remembered that the council rejected the complaint against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood yesterday.
In this regard, the Supreme Judicial Council has also issued a notice to Azhar Sadiq Advocate and sought an explanation within 7 days.

