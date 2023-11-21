Home » President Petro’s daughter was in the Millonarios vs. America and her brother revealed how she fared
World

President Petro’s daughter was in the Millonarios vs. America and her brother revealed how she fared

by admin

The President’s Daughter Attends Soccer Match Amidst Controversy

The president’s daughter, 15-year-old Antonella Petro, attended a soccer match at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium to watch the game between Millonarios and América de Cali. She was accompanied by her brother, Nicolás Alcocer Petro, who shared their excitement on social media. Despite the excitement of attending the game and supporting the winning team, Antonella has faced ongoing controversy due to her father’s political position.

Nicolás Alcocer posted a photo of Antonella wearing a Millonarios t-shirt, expressing her smile and passion for the game. He also revealed her desire to continue pursuing her dreams of becoming a footballer. In a heartfelt message to his sister, Nicolás expressed his love and encouraged her to continue spreading the message that football belongs to everyone, regardless of ideology.

However, the experience was not entirely positive for Antonella. In contrast to the warm reception at the stadium in Bogotá, fans in Medellín expressed their disapproval of her father, President Gustavo Petro, during a match at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The fans shouted “Petro out” and made disparaging remarks about her absence from the stadium, reflecting the ongoing division and controversy surrounding her father’s political career.

The video of the fans’ rejection of President Petro was widely shared on social media, with activists and political leaders using the incident to express their discontent with the current administration. The controversy around President Petro clearly extends to his family members, making it difficult for Antonella to enjoy a simple soccer match without being reminded of the intense political climate in Colombia.

You may also like

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Deportivo Garcilaso vs César Vallejo 2-0: goals and...

River Plate x Boca Juniors: time and where...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Bjørn Rune Gjelsten, Jumping | Gjelsten’s daughter impresses...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

We are Gaza’s scattered fragments – breaking news

China, ice on the roads causes a huge...

Summary of Russia’s war in Ukraine and news...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy