On the morning of this Saturday, March 11, 2023, councilor Mauricio Salazar Peláez resigned from his seat in the Municipal Council of Pereira. According to the communication sent to this corporation, “new city projects take me away from the possibility of continuing to fulfill my duties as a councilor,” said the former councilor in the letter.

“Once again I give infinite thanks to the people of Pereira who generously honored me with their vote in the last elections and I was finally able to represent them in this corporation. From the hand of God, I will continue working with love to give the best of myself to this great family that we are all from Pereira,” added Salazar. Everything seems to indicate that the Pereiran politician resigned from his seat, to run again for mayor of Pereira.

Let us remember that Mauricio Salazar was elected as Representative to the Chamber for Risaralda with the endorsement of the Colombian Conservative Party with 17,449 votes, in the 2014 legislative elections. However, on June 1, 2018, he resigned from the House of Representatives for Risaralda and to the Conservative party, to aspire to the Mayor of Pereira by the Pereira Primero movement.

His seat on the council was obtained thanks to the rule established in the opposition statute by coming in second place in the Pereira mayoral elections representing the independent movement Primero Pereira. After the resignation of Salazar Peláez; The liberal lawyer, Diego Medina Díaz, assumes his replacement; consequently, liberalism was left with 7 seats in the corporation of the Risaraldense capital.

