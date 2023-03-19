news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, MARCH 18 – The concert of One May in Taranto organized by the Committee of Citizens and Free and Thinking Workers with the artistic direction of Michele Riondino, Roy Paci and Antonio Diodato is back again this year.



The event, self-financed with the sale of T-shirts and bottles of wine and the support of some private sponsors who have adhered to the political document of the Committee, will be held as usual in the archaeological park of the Greek walls, but in an area different from that of last year. The first details of the event, which will have “freedom” as its watchword, were provided by Simona Fersini, Virginia Rondinelli and Giovanni Raimondi for the organizing committee. Several artists have already been contacted, but no names have been announced yet. “It will be as always – it was said – a quality cast. There will be many artists, someone has been to Sanremo.



The elite of the national music scene has always passed from our stage”. The political document underlines that “the suffocation of freedom is global, it literally includes the whole world, the planet itself.



On 1 May “we will decline freedom – the organizers pointed out – in all its beauty and in all the tragedy of its denial, through the testimonies of those who are forced to choose whether to die at sea or in a Libyan prison, if die of hunger or cancer, through those who concretely act to change this model of development to guarantee a future for our planet”. (HANDLE).

