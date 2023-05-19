Home » May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News
May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Mudanya Band In the Youth March, which started in the Iskele Square with the accompaniment of the Mudanians, the people of Mudan sang the anthems of independence in unison. CHP Bursa Deputy Nurhayat Altaca Kayışoğlu, CHP Mudanya District President Omar Aydincity council members, Mudanyalılar attended.

The popular music group at the Armistice Square after the march Kolpagave an unforgettable concert to his fans. While many Kolpa fans filling the square, having fun to the fullest, Hayri Türkyılmaz, Mayor of Mudanya, thanked the artists by giving flowers at the end of the concert. Celebrating the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day of the young people filling the square, the Mayor of Mudanya Hayri TurkyilmazHe said, “Mudanya was very beautiful with its youth again this year. We are proud of our future youth. We will celebrate many more holidays together in the footsteps of our father in the republic city of Mudanya.”

