May 1st in Thuringia: Ramelow advertises a four-day week in Gera

Trade unionist: Take people with you in the energy transition

Langhammer also referred to the upcoming energy transition. Companies would have to switch to an energy economy with less CO2 – without triggering an economic crisis or structural breaks, as people in East Germany had to experience in the early 1990s.

Their fear of the energy transition must be taken away. In addition, according to Langhammer, the transformation of the economy must be social and fair.

Right-wing extremist gathers sympathizers for demo in Gera

In the meantime, on Monday afternoon, hundreds of people have gathered in Gera for demonstrations of the left and right spectrum connected. A private applicant had registered a demonstration under the motto “Battle Day of the Patriots”, which starts at Theaterplatz. According to information from the city, the applicant is the well-known right-wing extremist Christian Klar, the main organizer of the Monday demonstrations in Gera.

According to information from MDR THÜRINGEN, around 400 people have gathered there. Above all, the association “Aufbruch Gera” around Klar, but also the AfD gathered sympathizers there.

Left counter-rally is stopped

A counter-demonstration from the left-wing camp had already started on the station forecourt. For this demonstration, the police confirmed around 500 participants in the early afternoon.