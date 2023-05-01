The roughest derby experience S: rats and snakes on Letná. I enjoyed the win then, says the former player

He played for Sparta and Slavia. But he played the most famous match in Czech history in the adult category only in a stitched jersey. Now that he ended his playing career prematurely due to health problems, stopper David Hovorka is enjoying the prestigious duel as a spectator. “I have the strongest memory of the derby when we went to Letná with Niko Stanciu. Rats and snakes were supposed to fly from the auditorium, it was very unpleasant. Fortunately, Slavia used everything for a great cause,” recalls twenty-nine-year-old Hovorka in the Přímák program.

