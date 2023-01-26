2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters kicks off 2023-01-26 08:43:04.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters kicked off in Jakarta on the 24th. Among the national badminton players participating that day, except for the mixed doubles pair Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui who lost in the qualifying round, the rest of the players successfully advanced.

The Chinese team has many new faces participating in this competition. In men’s singles, Lu Guangzu, Li Shifeng, Shi Yuqi and Weng Hongyang are on the list; in women’s singles, Guoyu’s “first sister” Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, Han Yue and Zhang Yiman signed up, but Chen Yufei withdrew early.

In the Men’s Doubles, No. 5 seeds Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang participated in the competition; the women’s doubles “Fantasy Combination” was absent, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan, Tan Ning/Xia Yuting, Liu Shengshu/Zhang Shuxian participated.

The mixed doubles “IELTS combination” was absent, Wang Yilyu and Du Yue partnered, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui participated.

In the qualifying competition, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated the Indonesian combination Caciono/Islami 2:0 to advance. Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui played against the Dutch combination Van der Leck/Geely, and they lost three hard games at 19:21, 24:22, and 18:21.

In the main match, He Jiting/Zhou Haodong defeated the Indian pair Bhatnagar/Platek 21:11 and 21:12 in the men’s doubles. Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang eliminated the Danish combination Astrup/Anders at 22:20, 10:21 and 21:17 to advance.

In the women’s doubles, Tan Ning/Xia Yuting played well and defeated the Japanese team Yan Yongling/Nakanishi Kiying 2:0. Liu Shengshu’s partner Zhang Shuxian easily defeated the Canadian team Cai Zhuoru/Wu Wanling with 21:13 and 21:17. Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan eliminated the host combination Kusuma/Amalia at 21:17, 13:21, and 22:20 to advance.

The Indonesian Badminton Masters will be held from the 24th to the 29th. It is one of the stops of the 2023 World Badminton Tournament. It is a Super 500 event with a total prize money of 420,000 US dollars. In the 2022 Indonesia Masters, Guoyu won three championships in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.