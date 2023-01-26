



Shanghai and Xuzhou issued prescriptions in many places, and Shenzhen can reimburse 85% of the medical insurance. It is understood that Merck's new crown oral drug Monolaver Capsules has been sold in many places recently, and the medical insurance reimbursement ratio varies from place to place.

According to the Xuzhou medical insurance official microblog, on January 18, the First People’s Hospital of Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province issued the first oral monogravir capsule prescription in Jiangsu Province for Mr. He, an 82-year-old patient with new crown infection. The new crown treatment drug Monogravir Capsules was temporarily included in the scope of medical insurance payment and managed as a Class A drug. According to the local medical insurance regulations, monogravir capsules can be reported directly to 75% in outpatient clinics, and there is no limit on the deductible line.

According to the WeChat account of Sinopharm Shanghai, on January 13, 2023, Merck & Co., Ltd.’s “Monoravir” was officially launched at the Sinopharm Group Sinopharm Holding Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Warehouse. On the morning of the 14th, Sinopharm Shanghai delivered professional logistics to the headquarters and South Hospital of Dongfang Hospital, and put it into the warehouse to complete the first order delivery. Immediately, Shanghai Dongfang Hospital issued the first prescription.

In addition, Chongqing Pharmaceutical Group Medical Trade Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. stated that on January 17, the first order of monogravir capsules in Chongqing was shipped to Chongqing Southwest Hospital, and the goods were put on the shelves.

On January 13, Monogravir was sent to the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen. The Shenzhen Medical Insurance Bureau stated that from January 8, 2023 to March 31, 2023, the hospitalization expenses of patients infected with the new crown virus will be fully guaranteed. Among them, Monogravir capsules have been temporarily included in the medical insurance, and 85% of them can be reimbursed. (per warp synthesis, Zeta)