May 2023 pensions, when they are paid — idealista/news

At the beginning of next month, the May 2023 pensions. Ma when are they paid? And what is the calendar for collection at the offices of Italian post according to the initial of your surname? Let’s find out together, also remembering that Italian pensioners will receive the check with the increase provided for by the equalization decided in the Budget law. Here’s everything you need to know about the coupon Inps and on the methods of payment.

Payment of May 2023 pensions

Il payment of May 2023 pensions it will arrive with the first bankable day of the month, which in this case will be Tuesday 2 May. While those who collect their pension in cash at the post office will be able to go, following the calendar in alphabetical order, always starting from 2 May 2023.

Il May 2023 retirement calendartherefore, provides that the payment will start from Tuesday 2 May. Furthermore, Poste Italiane also recalls that Postamat, Carta Libretto or Postepay Evolution cardholders will be able to withdraw cash from the 8,000 ATM Postamat in Italy, without needing to go to the counter.

All pensioners who intend to collect cash at the counter will be able to go to one of the 12,800 post offices throughout the country from 2 to 8 May, according to the alphabetical roster posted outside each post office. For further information you can consult the website www.poste.it or contact the toll-free number 800 00 33 22.

Here is the detail calendar for the payment of May 2023 pensions:

from A to B: May 2, 2023;

from C to D: May 3, 2023;

E to K: May 4, 2023;

L to W: May 5, 2023;

from P to R: May 6, 2023 (morning only);

S to Z: May 8, 2023.

April 2023 pension slip

Il slip from the Inps April pension And online on the Institute website and can be consulted by retirees, so that they can understand the reasons why the amount may vary from month to month.

You can consult the April 2023 pension slip with Spid. As? From the menu on the home page of the Inps portal, just click on “All services” to access the Pension slip and related services service, with your tax code and PIN or SPID credentials, which allows you to consult the monthly pension slips and check the gross amount received in addition to the items that make it up.

L’Inps he also explained that in his capacity as withholding agent for pensioners, he carried out, within the deadline of 28 February, the verification operations between the amount of the withholdings made and the tax actually due on the total amount of the sums paid during the 2022 tax year, taking into account any deductions due.

Obviously, the verification operations may have led to results with balance tax debit or credit of the pensioner. Any credit amounts will be recognized directly on the pension accrual.

As far as Irpef withholdings are concerned, however, in May, for taxable services, the regional and municipal surcharges relating to the 2022 tax year will be levied (in addition to the Irpef withholdings and the municipal surcharge as an advance).