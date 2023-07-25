Home » Mayor Agustín Intriago is fired with a burning chapel
Mayor Agustín Intriago is fired with a burning chapel

Farewell to the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, by his friends, family and supporters in Manta.

Hundreds of citizens with they made an appointment in it Tohallí Coliseumin Manta, to give the last goodbye to the mayor Agustín Itriagoassassinated in the capital of Manabí the recent weekend.

Family, friends, acquaintances, supporters and other citizens gathered to accompany the mayor who was serving his second term as mayor of Manta.

Around 11:00 a.m. today, Monday, July 24, 2023, the coffin with the lifeless body of Intriago left the wake site in the Jardines del Edén cemetery.

Around noon, his remains arrived at the Tohallí coliseum where he was veiled.

At 3:00 p.m., Intriago’s body was removed from the Colosseum, to return it to the wake point.

He is expected to be buried tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

The mayor of Manta was killed on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023, during a construction tour of a Manta neighborhood.

Police personnel detained a suspect in the violent act that also ended the life of Ariana Estefanía Chancay, who was accompanying him on this tour. (YO)

