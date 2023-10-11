Mayor’s office delivers bio-healthy park in María Cecilia

Data from the district administration indicate that 65 parks have been delivered since 2012, transforming abandoned lots into decent spaces for Samarians.

The district administration of Santa Marta through the alcaldesa Virna Johnson delivered a new park in the María Cecilia neighborhood.

This stage was built in a space of 1,232 square meters, which promotes healthy living habits and the life of the Samarians is dignified.

The site has perimeter platforms, green areas, contemplative stay areas, Wi-fi zone, 360-degree surveillance camera, connected to the Metropolitan Police5 bio-healthy machines, 3 geriatric machines, a children’s game and a special children’s game.

“Parks represent a valuable asset that must be cared for, maintained and accessible so that communities can reap their many social benefits. There are already 205,816 square meters in 65 parks built in Santa Marta”said Mayor Virna Johnson.

You may be interested: This is how the streets looked after the downpour in Santa Marta

Lucia Saltarenone of the leaders who integrates the Works Committee, highlighted that the administration delivers to the communities and their work is essential to dignify and improve the living conditions of everyone in the city.

“The space where the children played was a cracked sand field, the children jumped off a ramp onto plastic bottles and that’s why there were accidents, but now we have this space where everyone can enjoy”said Saltarén.

The community highlighted the management carried out by the district president for the benefit of 500 boys, girls, adolescents and older adults from that area of ​​the capital of Magdalena.

You may be interested: This is how the streets looked after the downpour in Santa Marta

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

