The district administration emphasized that,Therefore, in 2022, Mayor Virna Johnson decided to carry out this process, in accordance with the regulations established by the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute and previously socialized with the community of the aforementioned sectors.”

It should be noted that in most cases the property tax did not increase the same as the appraisal, because this tax was settled with the limits indicated by the norm. In that sense, to the real estate that was the object of the cadastral updating process was applied a maximum limit of increaseequivalent to 50% of the settlement of the unified property tax, in relation to the settlement made the immediately previous year, except for the exceptions contemplated in the paragraph of article 2 of Law 1995 of 2019, which are summarized below:

1. Physical change: if a property used to have one story and now it has two, three or, on the contrary, there was a demolition.

2. Legal change: unglobes or encompasses; division of a property into two or more, or union of one or more properties with boundaries.

3. Changes of use or economic destination: in this case, we find the properties that went from having a residential use to a commercial one.

The area where the cadastral update was carried out will receive important investments such as the definitive solution to water shortagesthe coastal erosion of Playa Salguero, the recovery of the road network of El Rodadero and the collector of the Bellavista sewerage system.

With the collection of taxes, the district administration will continue to have an impact on the works that are changing Santa Martadue to the fact that most of them have been built with their own resources.