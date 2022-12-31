Home News Mazzè, assault with explosives on the ATM of Banca d’Alba and Canavese
News

Mazzè, assault with explosives on the ATM of Banca d’Alba and Canavese

by admin


Mazzè

The “groundhog” gang is back in action, targeting the ATMs of banking institutions using a solid explosive block introduced with a shovel inside to detonate them.

The blow to the detriment of the Banca d’Alba and Canavese branch, yes

located in the Tonengo di Mazzè hamlet, in the night between last Friday and Saturday, but it failed. The explosive charge used was not powerful enough: the steel block containing the money did not open, while the glass and masonry structure was destroyed. No damage to the one-story building that houses the bank in central Via Garibaldi.

According to the first investigations by the carabinieri of the Chivasso investigative nucleus, a gang of four criminals aboard a dark, large-engined car acted. And it’s the second time in a couple of years that the branch has been targeted. Even on that occasion

the shot, with the same technique had not succeeded. And the thieves had fled empty-handed, chased by the carabinieri.



