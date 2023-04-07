McDonald’s is undoubtedly one of the foreign brands with the greatest presence in Colombia, a country in which it has managed to position itself with different strategies and campaigns. One of them is precisely that of its iconic ice cream, the McFlurry, which is not only one of the most desired products in its portfolio but one with which the American company has created several interesting campaigns that have managed to capture the attention of its customers.

This was the case a few months ago with the launch of Chocoramo’s McFlurry, which quickly became a favorite among many.

During this Easter the brand decided to promote another of its perfect combinations. It was the Oblea McFlurry, pleasing many Colombians with flavors as characteristic as arequipe or blackberry candy: “A boom in Colombian flavors,” says the brand in one of its commercials.

With this strategy, the company seeks to get closer to its consumers at a special time for the most devoted. This product consists of vanilla ice cream with crushed wafer topping, arequipe sauce and blackberry sauce.

How much is the McFlurry Wafer worth?

This product will only be available in physical McDonald’s stores, as a strategy to encourage many Colombians who want to try this new product to go and enjoy the headquarters of this restaurant chain, so it will not be available on platforms such as Rappi or iFood.

This product is over $10,500 pesos.