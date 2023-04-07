9
On live TV on ESPN, Jordan Hawkins of UConn has declared for the next NBA Draft. The player was a great protagonist of the NCAA tournament and wanted coach Dan Hurley next to him for the announcement
UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for the 2023 NBA draft on NBA Today. He is a potential lottery pick, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/6cZVv9ADJi
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 7, 2023
