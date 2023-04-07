Home Sports UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA Draft
Sports

UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA Draft

by admin
UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA Draft

On live TV on ESPN, Jordan Hawkins of UConn has declared for the next NBA Draft. The player was a great protagonist of the NCAA tournament and wanted coach Dan Hurley next to him for the announcement

See also  After the 6th round of the Chinese Super League Haikou Division, the Henan Songshan Longmen team temporarily topped the list-News-南海网

You may also like

Everton: Dele Alli to return to UK to...

After 12 years, Otrokovic floorball players were relegated...

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 55-24 Leicester Tigers –...

2nd league: comeback victory of St. Pölten against...

Does Leão change his mind? Chelsea robbing Conte?...

Foret again won the April Grand Prix, this...

The UEFA Football Board is born: from Mourinho...

Blitztor paves way to WSG rescue

Scattered considerations after Milan-Empoli (0-0)

Benzema made 3 shots and 1 pass, Real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy