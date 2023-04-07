Police in Kruševac arrested VM on suspicion of robbery.

Source: Mondo

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kruševac with efficient work shed light on the robbery and arrested VM (2004) from the vicinity of this city, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he had committed the crime of robbery.

He suspects that it is today with the threat of a knife, took about 43,000 dinars from a shop worker. The police quickly found the suspect and arrested him.

By order of Osno’s Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kruševac, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, after which he will be brought to the prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

