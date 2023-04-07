15 EU Member States will unite together with the European Parliament in the European Commission’s lawsuit against Hungary concerningthe law prohibiting the “promotion of homosexuality” to minors. This was announced by the NGO Forbidden Colors, which supported the adhesions to the cause and promoted the petition on the subject. Among the latest states that have joined the applicants, too France and Germany (in addition to Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, Malta, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Greece). Italy is not included in the group of countries aligned against Orban.

It’s about the largest human rights violation procedure never brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Hungarian measure, described as “shameful” by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenprohibits showing minors any content, in the media and in schools, that portrays or promotes homosexuality or gender reassignment.