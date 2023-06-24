Dr. Vojislav Perišić healthy diet during the summer | Magazine

Dr. Vojislav Perišić shared tips for healthy eating during the summer!

Source: Kurir TV

As high temperatures reach us, it is necessary to prepare and cool down the body in time. Many then reach for a cooling fruit and a fresh drink, and it often happens that they lose their appetite due to excessive heat. Somehow, fatty and caloric food is difficult for us to stomach.

Prof. Dr. Vojislav Perišić, gastroenterologist, guest on Kurir TV, advised how to eat healthy during the summer. At the very beginning, Dr. Voja pointed out lentils, beans, soybeans and tofu as an excellent summer substitute for meat.

"Whoever likes tofu eats it, even though it is not tasty, it is very, very useful. Proteins can replace animal proteins. Fish, it is less fatty, digests faster and is very useful. If we do not consume lipids, we burn our muscles. Meat provides quality calories, but we must not make the mistake of consuming too much meat or too many carbohydrates…", began Perišić, adding that the chemicals added to meats simulate flavors, especially in meat products.

“If the meat stands for two days, it loses its organoleptic properties, then various flavors are added. There is one more thing. We should also take probiotics as supplements daily, in order to increase the bacteria that have antimicrobial effects. The most probiotics are in cabbage. In it, already when sprouts, there is a large amount of lactobacillus and then it has a probiotic effect on our flora. The question is the following: What does the probiotic bacteria do in the intestines, and it goes directly to the brain?” asked Perišić, then continued:

Source: Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock.com

"Fresh fruits and vegetables are good for physical health, mental health and gut health because of probiotic bacteria…" he said and reminded viewers that fruits and vegetables must be thoroughly washed.

“Put fruits and vegetables in a colander and strainer and let water run over it for 15 minutes. That’s how you wash it. You should eat as much fresh as possible. Vegetable and fruit salads are good. As for juices, for example, some fruit juices contain and polyols, also known as polyols – diarrhea that is caused by fermentation, usually in store-bought juices, they have too many of those chemicals. Only freshly squeezed fruit,” advised Perišić, and then looked back at the ice cream.

“You have excellent high-quality ice creams. Ice cream and fructose lift the mood at the end of the meal, with coffee it is doping for our brain. Great! One big ice cream a day is certainly good,” he said.

