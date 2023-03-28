Home News Medellín-Valledupar-Medellín Route will be activated at Festival Vallenato
Medellín-Valledupar-Medellín Route will be activated at Festival Vallenato

Medellín-Valledupar-Medellín Route will be activated at Festival Vallenato

On April 27, 28, 29 and May 1 and 2, 2023, the Medellín-Valledupar-Medellín route will be enabled by the Easyfly airline to guarantee the transfer of visitors during version 56 of the Vallenato Legend Festival .

The information was released by the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through the Secretariat of Economic Development, an agency that is managing “so that the route is permanent and others that benefit tourism and the economy in this capital are evaluated.”

The goal is to provide alternatives to travelers, since the high costs of the Avianca airline, being the one that maintains a monopoly in the Alfonso López de Valledupar airport, prevents many people from reaching this city, mainly during the folkloric event.

Latam suspended the Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, since January 16, alleging a serious financial and operational crisis. Then Viva Air announced the suspension of its operations and the unification with Avianca, which is not very well received by users, since the rates are not very accessible.

Then on March 23, Ultra Air temporarily suspended the sale of flights, for 24 hours, also citing a crisis. This airline offered a direct Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route.

This is how Avianca became the only company that offers the Valledupar-Bogotá route, to the point of offering tickets for up to 2 million pesos during the Vallenato Festival, which has worried the hotel and tourism sector of this city, which expects actions for part of the national government.

