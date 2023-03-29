Home News Media analysis: NDR 1 Radio MV remains popular in MV | > – News
Status: 03/29/2023 4:25 p.m

According to the results of the current media analysis MA 2023 Audio I, the NDR state program for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is still popular from Monday to Friday with a market share of 28.2 percent.

In terms of daily reach, NDR 1 Radio MV from Monday to Friday is 28.2 percent behind the Ostseewelle, which comes to 29.1 percent. A total of 423,000 people tune in to the state program of Norddeutscher Rundfunk every day, including 388,000 listeners from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

How many people listen to a radio program is determined twice a year by surveys, the so-called media analyses. The market share indicates the proportion of the listening time of a program to the listening time of all stations. The daily reach includes all people who listened to a radio program during the course of the day (5 a.m. to midnight) for at least a specified time interval (15 minutes), even if only for a few minutes.

Editor-in-chief Patett: “Expression of trust”

Gordana Patett is multimedia editor-in-chief at the NDR Landesfunkhaus Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

“We have very stable values. We’re happy about that, because it’s an expression of trust.” More than 400,000 people tune in to NDR 1 Radio MV every day. “It’s always a head-to-head race with the Baltic wave,” said Gordana Pattet, multimedia editor-in-chief of the NDR state radio station in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and congratulated the market leader. “Of course, NDR 1 Radio MV stands for regional information and that’s why it’s also our job to continue to provide the people who are currently heavily burdened with their worries and needs with good information.”

NDR director Joachim Knuth: “special proximity to the listeners”

NDR Director General Joachim Knuth © NDR Photo: Hendrik Lüders

Joachim Knuth, Director of North German Broadcasting.

“In all four northern German federal states, more people than before are tuning in to NDR’s radio programs. I am very pleased about this and it is largely thanks to the strong state programs, which are characterized by their special proximity to the listeners,” said NDR Director General Joachim Knuth.

For media analysis

All data given refer to Monday to Friday. The ranges shown here include radio use across all reception channels, including online and DAB+.

The media analysis is regularly prepared by the working group Media-Analysis eV (agma). The results of the next MA Audio will be published on July 12, 2023.

See also

NDR Logo

