A video from security cameras shows the overseers of the center for migrants of Juarez CityMexico, walk away as a fire rages through the facility, causing a forty dead. When the migrants pushed the mattresses up against the bars of the cells and set them on fire, the guards quickly left without providing any assistance. In the video, two people dressed as officers rush into the frame, which also shows a migrant standing by the metal gate on the other side. But the guards make no effort to open cell doors and flee, while clouds of smoke fill the facility in seconds.

Video Twitter/Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz