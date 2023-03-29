After losing its advantage in the LCD panel industry, Japan has also suffered heavy losses in OLED panels. JOLED, which was formed by the merger of the OLED business of Sony and Panasonic, eventually went bankrupt and reorganized. It has not revitalized the Japanese OLED industry for 8 years.

After JOLED’s bankruptcy and reorganization this time, the production and manufacturing department that had suffered the most losses before had no one to take over, so it had to shut down. Only the technology research and development department was retained, and it accepted the guidance of JDI. It is very likely that it will be merged into JDI in the future.

Regarding the failure of JOLED, the official announcement mentioned a number of reasons. The current demand for high-performance OLED panels is insufficient, and competition from Korean and Chinese manufacturers in the market is fierce. In addition, JOLED’s panel production costs and schedules exceeded expectations, and its performance was not good.

If we summarize the core reasons, the main reason is that JOLED has chosen a different direction from Samsung, BOE and other companies in terms of technology route.To some extent, the printed OLED technology chosen by JOLED is better, and it has done a good job of directly overtaking China and South Korea in the corner.

Many people know that there are two technologies for OLED panels, evaporation and printing. The former requires an evaporation machine, which is difficult and expensive. It is suitable for small and medium-sized OLED panels and has been mass-produced technically.

The printed OLED bet by JOLED is more efficient, lower cost, and suitable for large-size panels.However, the actual mass production is not satisfactory.

More importantly, despite the high cost of evaporated OLED panels, Chinese and Korean manufacturers such as Samsung and BOE have seized the opportunity of mobile phone screens. JOLED’s printed OLED panels have only paper advantages and have not been able to enter the market. Japanese mobile phone manufacturers There is also no possibility of supporting JOLED.