Home Business JOLED Bankruptcy Japanese OLED panel technology bet on wrong treasure: corner overtaking failed
Business

JOLED Bankruptcy Japanese OLED panel technology bet on wrong treasure: corner overtaking failed

by admin
JOLED Bankruptcy Japanese OLED panel technology bet on wrong treasure: corner overtaking failed

After losing its advantage in the LCD panel industry, Japan has also suffered heavy losses in OLED panels. JOLED, which was formed by the merger of the OLED business of Sony and Panasonic, eventually went bankrupt and reorganized. It has not revitalized the Japanese OLED industry for 8 years.

After JOLED’s bankruptcy and reorganization this time, the production and manufacturing department that had suffered the most losses before had no one to take over, so it had to shut down. Only the technology research and development department was retained, and it accepted the guidance of JDI. It is very likely that it will be merged into JDI in the future.

Regarding the failure of JOLED, the official announcement mentioned a number of reasons. The current demand for high-performance OLED panels is insufficient, and competition from Korean and Chinese manufacturers in the market is fierce. In addition, JOLED’s panel production costs and schedules exceeded expectations, and its performance was not good.

If we summarize the core reasons, the main reason is that JOLED has chosen a different direction from Samsung, BOE and other companies in terms of technology route.To some extent, the printed OLED technology chosen by JOLED is better, and it has done a good job of directly overtaking China and South Korea in the corner.

Many people know that there are two technologies for OLED panels, evaporation and printing. The former requires an evaporation machine, which is difficult and expensive. It is suitable for small and medium-sized OLED panels and has been mass-produced technically.

See also  The supermarket announced that the 1 yuan banknote will be withdrawn from history, causing heated discussions. Netizens said it was too sudden: the official response is not true – yqqlm

The printed OLED bet by JOLED is more efficient, lower cost, and suitable for large-size panels.However, the actual mass production is not satisfactory.

More importantly, despite the high cost of evaporated OLED panels, Chinese and Korean manufacturers such as Samsung and BOE have seized the opportunity of mobile phone screens. JOLED’s printed OLED panels have only paper advantages and have not been able to enter the market. Japanese mobile phone manufacturers There is also no possibility of supporting JOLED.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

Ita, in 2022 budget with a loss of...

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what...

E-fuels: because at the moment they cost between...

Vodafone Germany is cutting 1,300 full-time positions

Tavares and the electric breakthrough: Stellantis is ready...

700 million hidden from the tax authorities

CS takeover by UBS – Finma boss: “We...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

Ionos, a newcomer to the stock market, is...

Sergio Ermotti new CEO of Ubs after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy