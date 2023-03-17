A few days ago, SAIC Volkswagen released preferential news, announcing a huge subsidy of 3.7 billion yuan, with a limited-time discount of up to 50,000 yuan for bicycles.

SAIC Volkswagen said,On the one hand, the reason why the brand chooses to cut prices is to actively respond to national policies and the consumption environment; on the other hand, after the marketing reform, SAIC Volkswagen directly touches the marketing terminal, responds quickly, and becomes more and more down-to-earth.

“It can be simply understood that our front-line personnel received feedback from consumers and responded by reducing prices,” said a person close to SAIC Volkswagen.

It is reported that on the evening of March 16, SAIC Volkswagen announced a subsidy of 3.7 billion yuan to follow up the “price reduction tide”, and the limited-time discount for bicycles can be up to 50,000 yuan. SAIC Volkswagen said that the subsidy activity will last from now until April 30.

Specifically, Huiang offers a limited-time discount of 50,000 yuan; a limited-time discount of 35,000 yuan for models such as the 2023 Touron, the new Touron x, and 2023 Viran; a discount of 25,000 yuan for models such as the 2023 Passat and Passat PHEV Enjoy discounts ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 yuan.

In terms of new energy, SAIC Volkswagen’s ID. family also joined the wave of price cuts. The 2023 ID.6X and 2023 ID.4X are both discounted by 30,000 yuan; the 2023 ID.3 is discounted by 20,000 yuan.

However, what needs to be reminded car owners is that SAIC Volkswagen’s vehicles have terminal discounts of tens of thousands of yuan all the year round, and almost every car has not been sold according to the guide price.

Therefore, friends who want to buy a car should not just listen to the official’s sharp price cuts,You can compare the terminal floor stand before and after the price reduction, and see how big the difference between the two is before deciding whether to “miss”.